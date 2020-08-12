Wyoming Health Orders Extended, Outdoor Gathering Limits Eased

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has announced that updated public health orders will ease restrictions on the size of permitted outdoor gatherings in Wyoming beginning August 16.

Public Health Order No. 2 has been updated to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place.

Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

“We are seeing promising trends but we want to continue to exercise caution as schools around the state prepare for reopening,” Governor Gordon said. “We have seen outdoor events occur safely this summer and we want to ensure that schools are able to host spectators for their outdoor activities this fall.”

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place through August 31. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

Public Health Order No. 1 includes a requirement that students wear face coverings in schools in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the order.

Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, with 412 new cases confirmed since July 29. From July 12-26, Wyoming averaged 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day with 523 lab-confirmed cases reported.

The Wyoming Department of Health and the Governor continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart. On Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard the categories of number of new cases and new hospitalizations continue to be rated, “Concerning.”