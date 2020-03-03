class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444438 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming lawmakers poised to pass 5% statewide lodging tax

BY Associated Press | March 3, 2020
Home News Regional News
Wyoming lawmakers poised to pass 5% statewide lodging tax

A measure to impose a 5% statewide lodging tax appears likely to pass the Wyoming Legislature after the state Senate approved it.

Gov. Mark Gordon has previously endorsed the measure, saying a lodging tax is the only new tax he would support. The state Senate, which defeated a similar bill last year, passed the lodging tax measure on Friday by a 16-13 vote.

The measure previously passed the House, and a committee must now negotiate the differences between the two versions. The revenue would go to promote state tourism and be distributed to the counties and cities where it was collected.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments