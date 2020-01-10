class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432610 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming lawmakers to try again with Interstate 80 toll bill

BY Associated Press | January 10, 2020
Home News Regional News
Wyoming lawmakers to try again with Interstate 80 toll bill

Wyoming lawmakers will try again to enact tolls on Interstate 80.

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Highways, Transportation and Military Affairs has endorsed an I-80 toll bill for the annual legislative session, which begins Feb. 10.

This year’s session is dedicated primarily to the budget. The
I-80 toll bill and other legislation not directly related to the state budget will require a two-thirds vote to be introduced.

Lawmakers have been discussing I-80 tolls as a way to raise money for roadwork for at least a decade. The tolls would require federal approval and likely take a decade or more to implement.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments