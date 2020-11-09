Wyoming Man Loses Appeal of Scotts Bluff Co. Child Sex Assault Conviction

A 69-year-old Guernsey man who was sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Scotts Bluff County has lost his appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Last year, Larry Senteney was found guilty on two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, one count of Attempted 1st Degree Assault of a Minor, and an additional Class 3A Felony sex crime. In his appeal, he claims the deputy that first interviewed him should not have been able to testify about his demeanor during questioning…as well as the sentences being excessive.

The high court ruled that Scotts Bluff County Court did not commit plain error by allowing the deputy’s testimony, and the sentences were not an abuse of discretion and within sentencing guidelines.

Both his convictions and sentences were upheld following the ruling.