Wyoming To Loosen COVID-19 Restaurant, Bar, Gathering Rules

Wyoming will again allow people to dine in at restaurants, meet in bars and gather in larger numbers as the state continues to post some of the lowest coronavirus infection numbers in the U.S.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the new state public health orders Wednesday and they take effect Friday.

Restaurant and bar tables must be adequately spaced, and employees must wear face coverings. They will need to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Up to 25 people will be allowed to gather, up from 10 currently.

Gordon urged people to continue to be careful, saying “the virus is not yet gone.”