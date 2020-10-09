Wyoming’s First National Cemetery Opens in Cheyenne

Officials have opened the first national cemetery in Wyoming, a place where veterans can be laid to rest alongside fellow service members and honored with their families for their sacrifices.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that Cheyenne National Cemetery is designed to serve more than 55,000 veterans, their spouses and eligible children who live within a 75-mile radius of Cheyenne.

Previously, Wyoming was one of a handful of states that did not have its own national cemetery. The Wyoming cemetery was created as part of the Veteran Affairs National Cemetery Administration’s Rural Initiative, which aims to provide burial benefits to those in underserved areas.