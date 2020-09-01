class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482390 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Youth Half-Price Lifetime Permit Drawing Open Now

BY Media Release | September 1, 2020
If you know a Nebraska youth who likes to hunt or fish, now is the time to enter them in our online drawing for the chance to purchase a youth lifetime hunt or fish permit for half the cost!

Up to 250 permits will be available for purchase, with options for lifetime hunt, lifetime fish, lifetime hunt/fish combination, lifetime habitat stamp, lifetime Nebraska Waterfowl Stamp and lifetime fur harvest.

Nebraska youth ages 15 and younger are eligible. Parents, grandparents and any adult who wants to give the gift of the outdoors can also register on their behalf. The application period runs now through Sept. 25, 2020.

The Nebraska Youth Half-Price Lifetime Permit Program is made possible by The Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation, Dorothy B. Davis Foundation, the Hawkins family and many other generous donors.

*Please note: When registering, please provide a valid email address, as winners will be contacted by email. Please read the rules prior to entering.

