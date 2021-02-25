13th ranked WNCC women roll over NJC, 91-46

Alejah Douglas scored 19 points and the 13th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had a slow start and then rolled to a 91-46 win over Northeastern Junior College in a South Sub-Region contest Wednesday night at Cougar Palace.

The Cougars put four players in double figured in the win while shooting just 49 percent for the game.

What won the game for the Cougars, though, was their defense. WNCC held NJC to just 35 percent shooting and to just three 3-pointers. NJC had just one player in double figures as Filippa Goula had 21 points.

NJC busted out on top to start the game with a 4-0 lead. It was short-lived as the Cougars went on a 13-0 run behind four points from Lidsey Mahoukou and a 3-pointer by Ky Buell for a 13-4 lead. WNCC led 22-14 after one period.

WNCC turned up the offense in the second quarter, outscoring the Plainswomen 31-14. NJC cut the Cougar lead to 28-20, but Mahoukou had an old-fashioned 3-point play and Payton Fields hit a bucket to push the lead to 35-20. WNCC then had back-to-back 3-pointers from Shanti Henry and Buell to lead 41-22. WNCC closed out the half on a 6-0 run to lead 53-28 had halftime.

WNCC was even stronger defensively in the second half. WNCC opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run that included an old-fashioned 3-point play by Douglas for a 60-28 lead. WNCC had another 7-0 lead with for a 69-34 lead and then closed out the third as Henry buried another trey and Buell and Martrice Brooks had a bucket as they led 76-38 after 30 minutes of play.

NJC had a 7-0 run early in the fourth to trail 78-45. WNCC then went on a 12-0 run and held NJC scoreless for nearly four minutes as WNCC doubled the score at 90-45 on a Brooks bucket. WNCC won 91-46 to go to 11-2 on the season.

Douglas finished with 19 points along getting eight assists and four steals. Douglas was a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Buell tallied 14 points with two treys, while Mahoukou and Henry each had 12 points.

WNCC will have a day off before they travel to Lamar Community College on Friday for another South Sub-Region contest.

NJC 14 14 10 8 – 46

WNCC (11-2) 22 31 23 15 – 91

NJC

Filippa Goula 21, Nialea Nicholas 2, JoShauntye Thomas 2, Dalayno Tadolini 9, Brionna McBride 5, Taelor Jackson 3, Ashtyn DeLorenzo 2, Bailee Hart 2.

WNCC

Alejah Douglas 19, Bella Sparaco 2, Ky Buell 14, Martrice Brooks 6, Shanti Henry 12, Ashley Panem 9, Payton Fields 8, Maddy Campbell 1, Isabelle Cook 6, Emma Johnson 2, Lidsey Mahoukoui 12.