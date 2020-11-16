The 2020 C1-8 All-District Football Team was announced late last week with the Mitchell Tigers well represented.

The Tigers finished the season 8-2 with an appearance in the C1 State Playoffs (lost in round one at defending state champ Wahoo).

Here’s a full team by team rundown of All-District and honorable mention performers.

Mitchell: All-District– Rylan Aguallo SR, Austin Thyne JR, Garrett Hessler SR, Brock Knutson SO, Jackson Allen SO…HM– Othaniel Banks SR, Kadin Perez SR, Nathan Coley SR, Luke Hessler SR

Chadron: All-District– Dawson Dunbar JR, Sawyer Haag SR, Michael Sorenson JR, Cody Hall JR…HM– Aiden Vaughn SR, Ryan Bickel JR, Seth Gaswich SO, Xander Provance SO

Sidney: All-District– Dietrich Lecher JR, Brady Robb SR…HM– Zach Burke SR, Nathan Kennedy JR, Cole Glanz SR, Micah Schneider SO

Ogallala: All-District– Cameron Zink JR, Kyren Graves JR, Greyson Grey SO…HM– Colton Donason SR, Colin Hillis SR, Jace Richter JR, Naz Pankonin JR

Gothenburg: All-District– Owen Geiken SR, Riley Baker SR, Sean Graff JR, Wes Geiken SO, Abe Mendez JR, Jake Burge SO…HM– Zach Smith SO, JJ Smith JR, Bennett Geiken SO, Carson Rhodes JR