23 Club Baseball set for season

The 23 Club organization is preparing for the 2020 season with registrations underway.

23 Club Baseball is open to boys ages 4-15 from any town in the Panhandle. Games are played at the 23Club club complex located behind the Scottsbluff High School.

The registration deadline has been set for May 22nd and there will be no registrations accepted after that date.

Parents can register their kids at www.23club.com and click on the “Registration Now Open” banner at the top of the page. Cost is $65 per player with a max out of pocket of $130 per family. Payment can be make with a debit/credit card or by mailing in a check.

The season will start on June 1st with team practices. League games will begin on June 22nd. League games and year-end tournaments will finish up the first week in August.