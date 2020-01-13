Pioneers release 2020 schedule

GERING, NE – The Expedition League’s Western Nebraska Pioneers today announced the release of the team’s 2020 regular season schedule. Eight of the EL’s nine visiting teams will spend time in Gering, with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs not making the trip this season. The League welcomes the to-be-named Sioux Falls, South Dakota team, as the newest member of the league.

The 2020 season will begin Tuesday, May 26 with a six-game road trip for the Pioneers. Three games in Casper will be followed by three in Hastings. The home opener will be Tuesday, June 2, as the Pioneers open a seven-game homestand at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, with three against the Spearfish Sasquatch, followed by a four-game set against Sioux Falls.

The Pioneers will add one game to the 32-game home schedule as the U.S. Military All-Stars traveling baseball team visits Oregon Trail Park Stadium on Wednesday, July 22. The Pioneers will play the All-Stars in a fundraising game, with proceeds going to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Pioneers season ticket holders receive their tickets to this game as a bonus to their regular season ticket package.

“We say it every year, the day the schedule comes out is a great day for all of us,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “Getting our home games locked in, and being able to add the visit from the U.S. Military AllStars, lets us start to take care of our fans, corporate partners and the people who are lined up at our door for group outings, company picnics and party deck nights. We’re rolling up our sleeves now and it’s time to get serious about the 2020 season.”

The Pioneers’ 32-game home schedule ends August 5-6 with a two-game series against the Hastings Sodbusters. The regular season ends August 8 with the second of two road games in Casper. The Expedition League playoffs include a best-of-three divisional playoff series starting August 10, followed by a best-of three championship series that begins on August 14. The league retains the two-half season format with the first half of the regular season ending with the games of July 1, the second half beginning with the games of

July 2.

All Pioneers home games will start at 6:35 p.m. except for Sunday home games, which start at 4:35 p.m. Gates open an hour before game time for all games.

The League’s All-Star Spectacular, presented by Hydrotex, will be held in Casper, Wyoming at Mike Lansing Field on July 20-21, with the All-Star Game itself on the evening of July 21. All EL games, including the All-Star Game and playoffs, will be available on EL TV, the League’s official live streaming outlet. All Pioneers games

will be available live on KOZY 103.1 FM.

Here are the home dates for the 2020 season for the Pioneers:

June 2-3-4; Spearfish Sasquatch, June 5-6-7-8: Sioux Falls, June 12-13-14: Badlands Big Sticks, June 16-17-18: Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, June 26-27-28: Fremont Moo, June 30, July 1-2: Pierre Trappers, July 7-8-9: Casper Horseheads, July 10-11-12: Fremont Moo, July 22: U.S. Military All Stars (exhibition game), July 31, August 1-2: Badlands Big Sticks, August 3-4: Casper Horseheads, August 5-6: Hastings Sodbusters

The Pioneers also announced that reserved seat season tickets are nearly sold out for the 2020 season for the third season in a row. The team will offer General Admission season tickets as well as General Admission weekend season tickets. Ticket packages and party deck dates are available for booking through the Pioneers office at 308-633-BALL.

The team is adding a number of group options for the 2020 season, including an “all-you-can-eat” picnic package for groups of 100 or more that includes a General Admission ticket, a full all-you-can-eat food buffet, water and Coca-Cola products for the entire group.

“It’s been an amazing two years for us. Mayra and I as well as our staff are extremely blessed by the way the community has embraced the Pioneers”, Heeman said. “Attendance increased from the first to the second year and that doesn’t happen that often in our business. It’s a testament to our community and we are thankful to everyone in the area who has been a part of this. Now the pressure is on us to make the Pioneers fan experience bigger and better for those who have been so good to us.”

For information on the Expedition League visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the

Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.