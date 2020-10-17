State tennis results: Scottsbluff finishes 11th in Class B

Scottsbluff wound up the boys state tennis tournament with an 11th place team finish. The #1 doubles team of Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins took 5th place and the #2 doubles team of Aaron Schaff and Ethan Ramirez finished 6th.

Playing #1 singles for the Bearcats, Barrett Frank (10) was eliminated in the first round by South Sioux City’s Aiden DeBurhr , 6-3,8-6, 10-5).

At #2 singles Kade Huck (10) entered the tournament as the #8 seed and defeated Crete’s David Penate (10) 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before falling to 9-seed Greysen Strauss (10) of Lexington 6-4, 6-3.

The #1 doubles team of Lincoln Frank (12) and Porter Robbins (12) earned the #5 seed at state based on their 27-5 regular season record. They defeated Crete’s team of Jaxson Dittmer and Travis Sweeney 6-1, 1-6-1 after picking up a first round bye. In the 3rd round they fell to Kearney Catholic’s Blake Thiel (12) and Kade Schrock (11) 6-4, 6-3. In the consolation round Robbins/Frank defeated Lincoln Chritian 8-2 and Beatrice 8-4 to earn 5th place overall.

Scottsbluff’s #2 doubles team of juniors Ethan Ramirez and Aaron Schaff also drew a first round bye before defeating York’s Andrew Baldridge (12) and Andrew Sahling 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 before falling to #2 seed Mt Michael Benedictine’s Colin Eich (12) and Erik Kaps 6-1, 6-2. They then advanced through the consolation round beating Nebraska City 8-0 and losing to Beatrice 8-4 to take 6th place.

The Gering team picked up two wins total at the State Tournament as Trent Davis won his opening round match at No. 1 singles and David Karpf won his first match at No. 2 singles in a two and a half hour affair that included three tiebreakers.

Alliance went winless in their matches.

You can find the brackets, results, and final standings at: https://nsaahome.org/boys-tennis/.