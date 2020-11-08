Air Force at Wyoming football game canceled

Laramie, Wyo. (Nov. 8, 2020) – Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and within the football program, the Air Force is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Wyoming. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

The next scheduled game for Wyoming is Thursday, Nov. 19 when the Cowboys will host Utah State in War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., M.T. The Wyoming-Utah State game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.