All-GNAC winter sports honors for Scottsbluff, Gering

Numbers are obviously limited for the GNAC All-Conference awards for the the winter sports athletes with just Scottsbluff and Gering participating in the GNAC.

But let’s get to them for both schools.

Scottsbluff

Boys Basketball- Jasiya DeOllos, Dawson Mohr

Girls Basketball- Yara Garcia, Aubry Krentz

All Academic for all sports (basketball, wrestling, swimming/diving)- Talera Kinsey, Erin Hayhurst, Haley Holzworth, Aubry Krentz, Emma Herman, Cali Wright, Emma Foote, Jamisyn Howard, Addie Wright, Sam Clarkson, Jack Darnell, Dawson Mohr, Riley Little, Albino Canales

Gering

Boys Basketball- Bryce Sherrell

Girls Basketball- Chloey Fries

All Academic for all sports (basketball, wrestling, swimming/diving)- Stephanie Woolsey, Alanna Becker, Hailey Rickey, Quinton Chavez, Kelsey Bohnsack, Emily Harrison, Macey Boggs, Chloey Fries, Riley Gaudreault, Jack Franklin, Brett Pszanka