Allen drops 38 as Cougars beat Sheridan

Teddy Allen and Kenny Strawbridge combined for 59 points and the Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team led from start to finish in picking up their eighth win of the season Tuesday night at Cougar Palace.

WNCC opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed in the first half in leading 51-44 at halftime. There were just two lead changes and two ties in the contest.

Allen, who finished with 38 points and nine rebounds, said they played alright.

“I thought we could have defended a little better, but we won the game,” he said. “That is all you can ask for. It was a good team effort.”

The Cougars had plenty of offense throughout the contest as eight different players found the scoring column. Allen said it is nice to have that many offensive weapons.

“It is definitely a luxury because when someone isn’t hot, we can just kick it to someone else,” Allen said. “Everyone can score and that is definitely a luxury. We just have to keep getting better on the defensive end of the ball.”

WNCC has won four straight and have hit the century mark in their last three games. Allen thinks they are starting to come together as a unit.

“We are starting to gel because this is the time that teams start to come together,” he said. “I think we are taking good steps forward.”

WNCC led 9-0 early and went up by double digits at 31-21 on a Strawbridge bucket. Sheridan cameback to cut the lead to 31-24, but the Cougars pushed the lead to 39-24 on a Jarred Rosser dunk and then a Strawbridge trey. The Cougars led 51-44 at the break.

The second half saw Sheridan fight back to grab a 73-72 lead with 9:40 to play. WNCC immediately answered with eight straight points on back-to-back treys from Allen and Jordan Smith for an 80-73 lead.

The Generals kept charging, slicing the lead to 86-84. WNCC didn’t let Sheridan tie the game as they went on a 9-0 run to lead 95-84 and never looked back for the win.

WNCC shot 54 percent for the game with connecting on 10 of 21 treys. WNCC was also 21 of 26 from the charity stripe. The Cougars won the rebounding battle 45-30.

Allen led the way with 38 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Strawbridge tallied 21 points and eight rebounds. James Felton also finished in double digits with 16 points.

WNCC will have one game left before the break when they host Eastern Wyoming College on Monday. Allen said they need to play hard to finish off the first semester on a positive note.

“We play EWC and they are a good team,” he said. “We just have to get it done. We have to defend the ball, rebound, box out, and everybody do their job. That is how it will work out and we can win before we go home.”

Sheridan 44 50 – 94

WNCC (8-5) 51 54 – 105

WNCC

Jarred Rosser 5, Conner McCracken 4, Sami Harun 6, Jordan Smith 8, James Felton 16, Kenny Strawbridge 21, Elie Cadet 7, Teddy Allen 38.

SHERIDAN

Hayden Peterson 12, Marcus Stephens 17, JoVon McClanahan 34, Brett Thompson 11, Markel Aune 12, Abdul Shanunu 8.