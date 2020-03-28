Allen, Strawbridge earn South All-Region honors

A couple Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball players earned South All-Region honors that was released after the men’s Region IX basketball tournament.

Teddy Allen, a sophomore who led the nation in scoring, was a first-team South All-region selection. Allen averaged 31.4 points a game and shot 88.1 percent from the free throw line. Allen is a University of Nebraska verbal commit.

WNCC’s Kenny Strawbridge, a freshman athletically, earned South All-region third team honors. Strawbridge averaged 15 points a contest in his first year at WNCC.

Other first team South All-Region honors went to Northeastern Junior College’s Ryan Bagley and Otero’s RayQuawndis Mitchell.

Second team South All-region went to Lamar Blayton Williams, Otero’s Romon Douglas-Watkins, and NJC’s Mohamed Dialo. Third team honors went to Trinidad’s Bilal Shabazz and McCook’s LaTre Darthard.

North all-region honors included First teamers ; Second team members Western Wyoming’s Dayne Prim, Sheridan’s Jovon McClanahan, and Gillette’s Mason Archmbault, and Third team members Central Wyoming’s James Wood and Darius Guinn, and Gillette’s Bradley Akhile.

The All-tournament team was also announced and no WNCC players made the all-tournament team despite making it to the semifinals after defeating Trinidad State 90-82 in the first round and then Casper College 112-108 in overtime in the quarterfinals, and then falling to Northeastern Junior College 94-84 in the semifinals.

All-tournament team members included five players each from Region IX winners Western Wyoming Community College (Mariel Ayol, Trevor Trost, Sindou Cisse, Trey Marable, and LaChaun Duhart), and runner-ups Northeastern Junior College (Mohamed Diallo, Ryan Bagley, Cyler Kane-Johnson, Dalton Knetch, and Andrew Ferrin).

The rest of the All-tournament selections included Gillette College’s Jayden Coke, Mason Archambault, and Issac Mushila; McCook’s LaTre Darthard, and Casper’s David Walker.

The Region IX South coach of the year went to NJC’s Eddie Trenkle and the North coach of the year went to Western Wyoming’s Steve Sosa.