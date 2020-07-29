Alliance gets season sweep over WESTCO

It’s the final week of the legion baseball season and on Tuesday night at Cleveland Field the Alliance Spartans made it a perfect 3-0 against the WESTCO Zephyrs with a 6-2 win.

For the second straight Tuesday night it was Alliance starting pitcher Chance Crowe in command. Crowe worked four scoreless innings and made it eight straight scoreless against the Zephyrs in the last week.

Alliance got the first run of the night in the second as WESTCO starter Porter Robbins tossed a wild pitch that allowed Joel Baker to scamper home to put the Spartans in front.

After that it was the pitchers in control for a while. Crowe the four scoreless for Alliance and then Robbins settled in for the Z’s as he posted zeros over the middle innings.

It was still 1-0 in the top of the sixth when Alliance put up two runs on a two out, two run double from pinch hitter Mario Garza, a deep shot to center field that gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead.

WESTCO able to get one back quickly in the bottom of the sixth when Tate Carson singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Robbins went back to the hill in the seventh trying to finish what he started but he ran out of gas and allowed a three runs, the big blow a two run double from E.J. Gomez.

The Z’s got one in the bottom of the seventh as Jerod Balthazor scored a throwing error. But that was all they could muster against Collin Schrawyer, who picked up the save.

Porter Robbins was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game for the Zephyrs last night. Despite allowing the six runs he kept his team in the game throughout finishing with 6 2/3 innings pitched and a couple of strikeouts.

Alliance has now played 44 games this summer and with the win they improved to 30-14, winning all three games against the Zephyrs.

The Z’s fell to 9-18 and they’ll host Chadron tonight in a juniors and seniors doubleheader.

The Express and Chadron play at five and then we’ll have the seniors game on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 7:15 with first pitch at 7:30.