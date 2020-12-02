Alliance wins Unified Bowling District 8 title

The Alliance Unified Bowling team captured first place at the District 8 Tournament on Tuesday held at Classic Lanes in Gering. Alliance will now advance to the State Tournament.

Alliance finished with a team total of 940 followed by second place North Platte at 868 and then Scottsbluff finished with a 788 total to finish in third place.

Alliance team members (left to right in above photo) are Ian Gomez, Hunter Rath, Rhonda Clarke, Ian Hutson, and Ryan Jensen. Alliance coaches (left to right in photo) are Laura Mangas, Kirk Hutson, and Joe Mangas.

Final Results