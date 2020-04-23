American Legion Baseball postseason canceled, regular season still possible

(Below is the latest from the Nebraska American Legion Baseball committee)…

American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans. You can monitor COVID-19 developments through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We ask that you continue to review the guidelines, restrictions and regulations established by your local, Nebraska and federal government to ensure doing whatever is required for the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled all Area and State post season playoff tournaments. All Tournament Host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season.

It is the intention of the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee to hold as much of / or any part of a playing season here in NE that the situation allows, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.

Practices are NOT authorized until the date the Athletic Committee announces will be the initial date of practice. ALL registered and insured Legion teams will then be required to conduct 14 days of practice prior to their first official Legion baseball game against another team. Once the Governor announces a date to allow youth sports, the committee will stipulate a start date of the 14 day practice period. Even at that time, Legion teams will still be required to adhere to ALL local, state and national health measures .

If you are a high school coach, it is recommended that you contact your high school AD and initiate the request for the waiver to participate in an amateur sport past the July 31 NSAA rule.