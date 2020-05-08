Arcy Salgado heading to William Woods in Missouri for soccer

When Arcy and Hector Salgado came to Western Nebraska Community College two years ago to play soccer, the two had dreams of playing at a higher level.

The twins will get to do that, but it won’t be at the same school like they did in high school in Eaglecrest High in Denver and at WNCC. Hector signed with Knox College earlier in April and Arcy was still looking around. Arcy finally found a school to play at and will be headed to William Woods University in Missouri.

Arcy is the second Cougar to sign with William Woods as Saul Aguilar signed there back in February.

“I picked William Woods University because they have a really beautiful campus, the coach was interested from the start, and they have a good and accomplished team,” Salgado said.

It was tough to pick William Woods because it would mean that him and Hector would be separated, but he is happy with the decision.

“It was really tough, knowing when looking at other schools Hector and I would be separated, but this school seemed the most like home which made the decision going there easy,” he said. “They’re a really professional and great program, they take pride in their work ethic and character on and off the field, the environment is what drove me in going there.”

Being apart from his twin brother is going to feel different, too.

“It will be really different,” Salgado said. “We’ve been doing everything together since we were kids, played in every team so it will be hard not to have someone to talk to everyday and have my back. We have played on different teams once or twice but I always came to his games and he came to mine. It will be the first time we don’t live with each other.”

Salgado saw action in 11 games in his two years as a Cougar and he played in seven games as a sophomore. During those time, he said he grew as a player.

“I have matured a lot as a soccer player,” he said. “I also learned a lot about myself as a player.”

The last couple months has been hectic with a different learning curve. Salgado said he wanted to finish his time as a Cougar playing with his team, but that wasn’t possible with the corona virus pandemic.

“It’s really hard because I wanted to go out with winning with my brothers [the Cougar team],” he said. “They mean everything to me and would’ve wanted to spend my last months with the guys. But I am doing okay. Denver is a hectic place right now, but I’m just staying home finishing up school.”

At least Salgado has his brother, Hector, to work out with to get ready for next year where the two will be apart.

“Yes, Hector and I train every day at a local park,” he said. “We try to get as much reps in as possible.”

Salgado will major in exercise science and said will miss the good times at WNCC.

“I will miss the friends I have made and being on talent shows,” he said. “I just want to thank everyone who made my time at WNCC special, and give a shout out to the UN, and to coach Greg Watts, Angela Endly, Matt Best and Roberto Valdez for making me the player and person I am today. And also coach Maribella.”