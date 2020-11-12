Area athletes heading to the next level

Yesterday was National Signing Day for student-athletes across the country and that included a few of our own here in the backyard.

These athletes have either signed or will be signing in the coming days and just wanted to make sure we have a little bit of a list here so they can be recognized.

Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff – Wrestling at the University of Wyoming (Paul will attempt to become a four-time State Champion this upcoming season for the Bearcats

Ilycia Guerue, Morrill – Basketball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota

Macey Boggs, Gering – Volleyball at WNCC (Macey is planning on graduating at semester so she can join the Cougars for the upcoming season starting in January)

Emma Foote, Scottsbluff – Volleyball at Hastings College

Maddy Johnston, Scottsbluff – Softball at WNCC ( Will be officially signing in the coming days)

Avery Fox, Scottsbluff – Softball at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado (Will be signing in the coming days)

Coaches if you have a student-athlete that has signed and would like their name added to the list email sports@ruralradio.com.