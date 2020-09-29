Area runners with big day at UNK Invite

Local cross country teams and runners put up some big performances in a state meet type environment on Monday at the annual University of Nebraska-Kearney Invitational.

In Class B it was Gering’s Madison Seiler finishing second overall with a time of 19:41.11, just over eight seconds behind the winning runner from Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Seiler helped lead the Gering girls to a 8th place finish in the team standings.

The Gering boys finished even higher overall with a 5th place day as Peyton Seiler came in sixth place with a time of 17:16.34. Eli Marez also notched a top 25 finish and Tyler Nagel came in 31st for the Bulldogs.

In Class C the Sidney teams had big days finishing 3rd in the girls standings while the boys team came in 5th place.

The Bridgeport girls team finished in 8th place in Class D and they were led by Alexis Hill with a 16th place finish.

Banner County grabbed a top 25 team finish.

