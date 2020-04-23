(Audio) Born To Rein set for Wyoming primetime premiere next week

As Born to Rein co-producers, Jody Lamp and Melody Dobson, would say, “Alert the bugler, sound the trumpet…it’s “Call to Post”time, America!

Lamp and Dobson’s horse racing documentary is set to debut in Wyoming on local PBS stations and Video On Demand nationwide beginning next Tuesday, April 28th, at 7 pm MT.

Ahead of the big night KNEB Sports caught up with Lamp who gives a refresher on the film and how it ties into the region (There are plenty of local and regional angles).

Here is a quick excerpt from the press release from American Doorstop Project Productions:

BORN TO REIN pays tribute to Sir Barton, as America’s First Triple Crown Winner (1919-2019), and follows his journey from before the founding of his birthplace at Hamburg Place in Lexington, Ky., to his final resting place in Washington Park in Douglas, Wyo.

The film recognizes horse racing as America’s Oldest Sport and takes viewers to Long Island, N.Y., where horse racing began in 1667; and it honors Horse Racing Legends, like National Hall of Fame Trainers: John Nerud, Marion Van Berg and Jack Van Berg, all born and raised in Nebraska, and whose impactful careers still influence the industry today.

Born To Rein will air statewide on local WyomingPBS stations, which can be accessed by Wyoming residents at www.wyomingpbs.org. The documentary film will repeat Thursday, April 30th, on the WyomingPBS Create/Encore channel and be available nationwide at www.video.wyomingpbs.org beginning April 28th.