(Audio) Gering Legion baseball closes season in style

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior legion team capped off a 20 win season by claiming the Panhandle Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday in Alliance.

Here’s Gering assistant coach Danny O’Boyle on the Runza postgame show last night with Jeff Kelley.

Things played out as expected at Bower Shankland Field with Gering meeting Alliance in for the title. On the strength of a win over Alliance on Saturday it was Gering needing just one win while Alliance would need to beat PVC twice.

In game one it was all Alliance as they dominated 11-0 behind the pitching of Trevor Dubray, who tossed a five inning complete game shutout while notching.

That result set up a winner take all second game that turned into a nip and tuck affair late.

Gering took the early lead on a Riley Schanaman RBI single in the top of the first inning and then PVC added on in the fourth with a three run frame that included a two out, two run triple for Schanaman.

Alliance would not go quietly into the afternoon, though, down to their final six outs they came up with a four run sixth inning to tie the game.

4-4 heading to the last and it was Dalton Wiese coming through in the clutch with a two out run scoring single to give Gering the lead for good. Schanaman finishd what he started on the mound and earned the the complete game win with the final three outs in the seventh.

Gering’s season comes to a close with a record of 20-11 while Alliance now sits at 29-14.

Alliance will play at WESTCO tomorrow night with the juniors game first at five and then we’ll carry the seniors game on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 6:45.