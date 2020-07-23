(Audio) Gering wins over Bridgeport plus other Wednesday scores

For a second straight night it was a short stay at Oregon Trail Park for legion baseball fans. After a three-inning win over Gordon on Tuesday it was Gering rolling past Bridgeport last night by the final of 9-0.

Platte Valley Companies now 2-0 this season over the Bombers.

Gering got a combined no-hit effort from starter Blake Greene and the Riley Schanaman out of the bullpen. Greene got the start and didn’t allow a hit in his four innings that included three strikeouts. Schanaman relieved in the fifth to close things out, he struck out two.

Ryley Hoke and Jarrod Beamon each collected two RBI on the night.

Gering is now 16-10 on the season and assistant coach Danny O’Boyle joined Jeff Kelley on the Runza postgame show.

Gering will close out their season this weekend with tournament action in Alliance. Platte Valley Companies will open up with Bridgeport tomorrow at 9 am.

If Gering would reach the championship game on Sunday we’ll have coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at around 12:45 with that title game starting at 1 o’clock.

Other scores from last night:

Gering B&C Steel 18, Bridgeport 10

Alliance Spartans 10, Chadron 1

Sidney SR’s 10, Gordon 1

Some other notes- The WESTCO Zephyrs head to North Platte for games on Saturday…and the Torrington Tigers (23-13) are in Casper for their district tournament starting tomorrow.