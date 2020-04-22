(Audio) Gering’s Sherrell signs to play basketball at SD School of Mines

The doors were locked at Gering High School on Monday afternoon but the weather was pretty nice outside for Bryce Sherrell to sign on the dotted line as he inked with South Dakota School of Mines to continue his basketball career.

Sherrell talked about why Mines made sense for his future.

Sherrell is a 6’4 combo type player who has a pretty multiple skill set and that’s something that the coaches at Mines (which includes former Alliance head coach Roger Trennepohl) feel could be a great asset for Sherrell in their program.

As a senior for the Bulldogs this season Sherrell averaged 14.5 points and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 29 percent from the three point line and 68 percent at the free throw line.

Sherrell has plenty of athleticism and he’s one of the best leapers in the region. I’m not sure if anyone has a running tally or not but I would imagine Sherrell led the region in in-game dunks this season.

In his three years as a varsity player at Gering, Sherrell played for three different head coaches.

It’s not just a basketball fit for Sherrell but also a fit on the school side of things also.

Sherrell thanked all the coaches he’s had coming up through the years and especially wanted to thank his family saying he couldn’t have gotten to this point without their help and support.

You can see more on Sherrell signing on Thursday’s edition of KNEB Sports on KNEB.tv.

Congratulations go out to Gering senior Bryce Sherrell for signing to continue his academics and basketball career at South Dakota School of Mines.