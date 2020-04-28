(Audio) Interview with Pioneers Owner Chuck Heeman

There is so much uncertainty right now when it comes to baseball and whether or not the great game will be part of our summer months.

Frankly, that’s from the top down. Even Major League Baseball has no idea if/when they’ll be able to start the 2020 season.

We’ve got our own concerns and worries and hopes right here at home with the summer legion schedule in danger along with the Western Nebraska Pioneers and the Expedition League.

We’re here today to talk about the Pioneers and where things stand for the 2020 season with team owner, Chuck Heeman.

This runs about 15 minutes and I highly encourage you to listen to the entire thing as Chuck paints the picture for where things are at.

Here I’ll highlight some quick topics with thoughts from Heeman…

1- Is there hope that there will still be a season?

2- The league operates in four different states and two countries, making this thing even trickier. What would a season look like if adjustments need to be made?

3- Currently the league is operating under the guidelines that are out there from local and state government, but at some point they could have decide on their own what they are comfortable with and not comfortable with. Is the league comfortable trying to play games if social distancing measures are in place, or masks are required, or if there are restrictions on the amount of fans that can attend?

4- One more quick hitter here; you have to consider all possibilities for the outcome here and I wanted to know if THERE IS NO SEASON, what that does that mean for the Expedition League?

I think that’s important to know for all of us fans here in town. Even if there is no season this year the Expedition League isn’t going anywhere, they’ll be back and ready to go for the 2021 campaign.

Thanks to Chuck Heeman, for being very candid with this information.

We’re all hoping to have baseball this summer but realism also has to factor in here somewhere as well.

America’s Pastime, let’s continue to hope!