(Audio) Neil Baker talks Panhandle Prep All-Star hoops

The 2020 Panhandle Prep Girls and Boys All-Star games are set for Friday night at Cougar Palace at WNCC.

Rosters and coaches for the all-star showcase are listed below.

Panhandle Prep Director and Torrington boys coach Neil Baker joined KNEB Sports this morning. Included are comments on what fans can expect with regards to attendance tomorrow night.

We’ll have coverage on the Rural Radio Network tomorrow night on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 5:15 with the girls game first at 5:30 pm.