(Audio) Peters steps down at Mitchell, Broussard takes over

Tuesday was a day of transition over at Mitchell High School as long time volleyball coach Michelle Peters officially stepped down while also helping introduce Kaitlin Broussard as her replacement.

For the past 18 years Peters has been the head volleyball coach at Mitchell but a time comes where family trumps all and that’s the case now with Peters as she thinks about the fall months in the coming years.

Peters has been coaching at Mitchell for the last 23 years in total and she’ll continue to coach the track team in the spring.

Since taking over as head coach for the volleyball team, Peters has put together a record of 334-170 with eight Western Trails Conference Tournament championships to go along with seven WTC regular season titles.

The new head coach for the Tigers will be Kaitlin Broussard. Broussard played for Peters in high school and she’s been on the bench serving as an assistant coach for the last seven years.

Broussard was a three sport athlete in high school participating in volleyball, basketball, and track and she graduated in 2008. After high school she attended North Platte Community College and played on the volleyball team there before transferring to play at Chadron State College to finish out her career.

Broussard accepted a teaching position at Mitchell in 2013 and she’s since earned a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from Olivet Nazarene University.

Peters says Broussard, aside from the familiarity with the program, has all the right qualities to lead the program.

As for taking over and getting things started, Broussard admits it’s tough with the social distancing restrictions and the great unknown of the coronavirus moving forward into the summer months, “We are hoping to that the restrictions of this social distancing will change in May and we can hop into a normal summer. If not, we will do what we can to get the girls in shape. We have had a Zoom meeting already and will continue communicating with them through Zoom and emails. Luckily there are a lot of resources on the internet we would be able to share with the girls; it would take a lot of self motivation to do it but it would be clear to us who has been putting the work in and who hasn’t.

That familiarity with the program, girls, and the families involved could be key in making sure the coming months are as smooth as possible.

On what should have been a school day at Mitchell things were pretty quiet in the gym on Tuesday morning as Peters stepped aside with Broussard now set to lead the way for Mitchell Tiger volleyball.