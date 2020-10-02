(Audio) Ramos carries Lexington past Gering

LEXINGTON – Behind 201 yards rushing from Lexington’s Alex Ramos and five Gering turnovers, the Minutemen (2-3) edged past the Bulldogs (0-6), 14-6.

Gering jumped out to a fast 6-0 lead after an efficient first drive of the game that saw Eli Johnson score from six yards out. Things only went down hill from there as the Bulldogs would give the ball away five times, all interceptions.

Ramos took over in the second period, finding the endzone on a 10 yard rushing touchdown. Despite it being his only score of the night, he ran 28 times for 201 unofficial yards. While Ramos torched the Bulldog, Lexington’s defense saw Julio Rodriguez and Fredy Vargas each come away with two interceptions. Anthony Rodriguez came away with the other pick. Quarterback Kaden West threw for 49 yards while scoring the eventual game winning touchdown in the third quarter from four yards out. The Minutemen finished with 279 yards of total offense.

Lexington was far from perfect as they turned the ball over three times. Two bad snaps in shot gun resulted in turnovers and one interception thrown by West. The Minutemen also committed 10 penalties for 77 yards.

Thompson led Gering with 68 yards rushing and the lone score. Dual QB’s Hunter Hayden and Kaden Bohnsack each threw at least two interceptions. Bohnsack threw three while Hayden led both quarterbacks with 76 yards passing. Carmelo Timblin caught five passes for 41 yards. They finished with 181 yards of total offense. Along with the five turnovers, Gering committed four penalties for 61 yards.

Lexington heads to the panhandle for a road bout with Scottsbluff next Friday while the Bulldogs return home to face McCook.