(Audio) Scottsbluff’s Parker to attend prep school in Texas

This past weekend Scottsbluff senior basketball player Chance Parker made it official as he signed to attend prep school for a year at Strength N Motion located in San Antonio, Texas.

Parker told KNEB Sports that he feels this is his best option for the upcoming basketball season and school year, “I really thought it would help me develop in ways a JUCO or four year school couldn’t right away.”

Parker says the ability to continue to develop his game and also increase his exposure before making a final decision on a college destination was appealing, “Opportunity wise there are a lot of tournaments that I can play in as a prep school player that aren’t available at say the JUCO level that could increase my exposure.”

Strength N Motion has told Parker that he could be in a position to pursue something much bigger by spending the season with their prep program.

Parker’s head coach at Scottsbluff High School, Scott Gullion, agrees.

As a senior at Scottsbluff, the 6’6 Parker was a key ingredient in getting the Bearcats to the Class B State Tournament for the ninth time in the last ten years. Parker was one of the top rebounders in the state, regardless of class, and he averaged a near double-double for the Bearcats at just over 9 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Here’s more from Coach Gullion on how Parker impacted the game for Scottsbluff.

Parker really worked hard to become a key member of the program at Scottsbluff. He joins Jasiya DeOllos in continuing to play basketball past high school plus two other teammates are set to play football at the next level; Sabastian Harsh and Sam Clarkson, “Being able to play with the guys I played with since fifth grade. Just growing up and now I know there will be a relationship outside of basketball when it comes to all those people. I really enjoyed it and all the blessings it brought me”, Parker said.

On the school side of things Parker says he’ll be required to take a minimum of nine hours next semester and he’ll focus on some of the basic college level courses to start.

Parker eventually plans on majoring in Biology with a possible minor in chemistry. He has a long term goal of being a general surgeon.

But this move is clearly to position himself to continue his basketball career at a four year school starting with the school year of 2021-2022.

There is work to be done and improvements in his game to be made so he can be the best version of himself on the court, “You know, there’s a lot of growth that still needs to be done for me as a player. I need to work a lot on extending my range. I don’t shoot a lot from the outside. I just feel like extending my range is something I need to do. I want to be a more complete player”, Parker said.

Chance Parker set to take the next step in his basketball career by attending prep school at Strength N Motion in San Antonio, Texas.