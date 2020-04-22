(Audio) Sean Sterkel comes home to take over Bridgeport boys basketball

Bridgeport native Sean Sterkel has been named the brand new head boys basketball coach at Bridgeport High School.

Sterkel made the announcement on social media this morning and then was kind enough to offer up a few minutes of his time to visit with KNEB Sports.

Sterkel comes to Bridgeport from Ainsworth High School where he was the head coach for four years putting together a record of 49-43. Sterkel led Ainsworth to the State Tournament in 2016.

Prior to his stop in Ainsworth, Sterkel was the head coach at Dicksinson State University in North Dakota.

As a player at Bridgeport, Sterkel was a part of State Tournament teams in 2004 and 2005.

Sterkel replaces Nick Broz, who is leaving to take the head boys basketball coaching job at Cozad High School.