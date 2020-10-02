B-10 Subdistrict softball tournament pairings

The NSAA on Thursday announced the pairings for softball postseason play.

Scottsbluff will be hosting the B-10 tournament on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The Cats are the top seed at 25-7 and they’ll play Alliance at 9 am followed by #2 seed Gering against Chadron in the 11 am game.

The losing team from the first two games will play at one o’clock and then the winners from the opening games will square off at 3 in the afternoon.

Then Tuesday there would be a max of three games played, the championship game at 2 pm with an “if necessary” second championship game slated for 4 pm.

View the official NSAA bracket for the B-10 tournament by CLICKING HERE.