B-10 Subdistrict Tournament: Day 1 results

Day one of the B-10 Subdistrict Softball Tournament is in the books with Scottsbluff starting 2-0 and Gering and Chadron also still alive.

Scottsbluff improved to 27-7 with their wins over Alliance and Gering. In the nightcap it was a 9-6 win over rival Gering as Scottsbluff advanced to the championship game on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Gering will play Chadron at noon with the winner moving on to play the Bearcats for the title.

You can view the official bracket by CLICKING HERE.

Here are some quick recap/notes on the four games from Monday…

GM 1: #1 Scottsbluff 13, #4 Alliance 0 (3 innings)…Mariyah Avila finished 2-3 at the plate with a HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored. Other multi-hit games from Brady Laucomer and Marly Laucomer with M. Laucomer and Sasha Paez each with 2 RBI. Kymber Shallenberger was th winning pitcher with 5 strikeouts and zero walks in her three inning complete game. Scottsbluff will play in game No. 4 this afternoon.

GM 2: #2 Gering 7, #4 Chadron 6…Nickie Todd picked up the walk off game winning RBI with a single in the bottom of the 7th inning. Gering entered the bottom of the 7th trailing 6-3 but they got four runs to advance to the 3 pm game vs. Scottsbluff. Maddie Wiese connected on a two-run HR, Brylee Dean scored on a error, and then Todd picked up the winning hit. Sarah Wiese threw 134 pitches and earned the win.

GM 3: Chadron 11, Alliance 6…Cards eliminate Alliance and will play Gering/Scottsbluff loser tomorrow at noon for right to play back into championship round.

GM 4: Scottsbluff 9, Gering 6…Scottsbluff’s Brady Laucomer finished with four hits and 2 RBI’s and in the process set school career records in runs scored and RBI. Scottsbluff also set a Class B stolen bases record for the season. Scottsbluff with the win advances to tomorrow’s championship game at 2 pm against either Gering or Chadron, who play at noon.