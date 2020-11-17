B-4 All-District Football selections announced

Here are the B-4 All-District Football selections that were announced earlier this week.

Scottsbluff: All-District– Nick Maag OL/DL SR, Tyler Smith OL/DL SR, Alex Galindo RB/DB SR, Chance Symons OL/DL JR, Tony Mokeac OL/DL SR, Evan Heggem RB/LB SR…HM– Trevor Schwartz TE/LB JR, Jayce Wilkinson RB/LB SO, Brett Hill QB/DB SR, Kadin Shoemaker DB SR

Gering: All-District– Brady Radzymski QB/RB/DB SR, Jacob Awiszus RB/LB JR…HM– Turner Ray WR/LB SR

Alliance: All-District– Mario Garza OL/DL SR, Jesus Acosta LB SR…HM- Chase King DB/WR SR, Caeson Clarke QB SR

McCook: All-District– Alec Langan LB/RB SR, Torrigton Ford OL/DL SR, Isaiah Weimers OL/DL SR, Mason Schmoker WR/DB SR, Reid Steinbeck DL SR, Adrian Manzanares OL/LB SR, Lucas Gomez-Wilson WR SO, Eli Kehler OL SO…HM– Mark Arp QB/DB SR, Luke Maris K/LB SR, Ethan Hicks DL SR, Leighton Fisher LB SR, Brady Esch OL SR

Lexington: All-District– Alex Ramos RB/DB SR, Noah Converse OL/LB SR, Julio Rodriguez WR/DB SR, Harold Pineda WR/DB SR…HM– Isaac Scharff OL/DL JR, Hunter Stewart RB/LB JR, Fredy Vargas RB/LB JR