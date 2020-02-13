B-4 District Wrestling Tournament this weekend at WNCC

The Class B-4 District Wrestling Tournament is set to take place this weekend in Scottsbluff at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

It’s a 12 team field that includes Gering, Scottsbluff, Alliance, Sidney, Chadron, Ogallala, Gothenburg, McCook, Lexington, Minden, Holdrege, and Cozad.

This tournament is loaded with state ranked wrestlers in just about every weight class.

Action on the mat Friday will start at 3 pm and then on Saturday matches will start back up at 9:30 in the morning.

Here’s the breakdown of admission fees for the weekend:

Friday- Students $4, Adults $5

Saturday- Students $6, Adults $8

Satuarday (FINALS ONLY)- Students $4, Adults $5