‘Ball of energy’ McCaffrey out to rev up Nebraska offense

BY AP | November 17, 2020
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) pitches the ball during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/Pool via Ohio State Athletics)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey is known for more than his leadership and talent. Teammates say McCaffrey has boundless energy.

They say the redshirt freshman from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has a zest for life that is infectious. The move from Adrian Martinez to McCaffrey wasn’t a huge surprise.

The little brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey had flashed playmaking ability in multiple roles last year and coach Scott Frost knew his offense was better with Luke McCaffrey on the field.

He led the Cornhuskers to a 30-23 win over Penn State last Saturday. They host Illinois this week.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
