Bearcat Basketball with 3 on 3 Jam and JR signups

Basketball season is not far off for area youth and the Scottsbluff program is ramping up for the start of the season with signups underway for the WESTCO 3 on 3 Jam and JR Bearcat basketball.

The 5th annual WESTCO 3 on 3 Jam will be held Saturday, November 9th at Scottsbluff High School and is open to boys and girls in grades 3rd through 8th.

Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Sports Racquet and Scottsbluff Screenprinting. Registrations are due by November 3rd to ensure a t-shirt and space is limited.

For more information contact Scott Gullion at sgullion@sbps.net.

Bearcat JR Hoops

Bearcat Jr. Basketball is currently accepting registration for the upcoming season. The Jr. program is a feeder program for Scottsbluff High School and is open to boys in 3rd through 6th grade.

Participants will be provided instruction on offensive and defensive fundamentals of basketball from the Scottsbluff boys’ basketball coaching staff and team and will then be placed on a team and have the opportunity to compete in tournaments.

For more information contact Scott Gullion at 308-760-6544 or sgullion@sbps.net.

Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Student’s school, Scottsbluff Screenprinting, and Sports Racquet.

Completed application forms need to be turned in by November 3rd.