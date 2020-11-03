class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494910 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Bearcat Junior Basketball gearing up for season

BY Chris Cottrell | November 3, 2020
Bearcat Jr. Basketball is accepting registration for the upcoming season. Bearcat Jr. Basketball is a feeder program for the Scottsbluff High School basketball program. It is open to boys in 3rd through 6th grade. Participants will be provided instruction on offensive and defensive fundamentals of basketball from the Scottsbluff boys’ basketball coaching staff and team. Participants will also be placed on a team and have the opportunity to compete in tournaments.

For more information, contact Scott Gullion at (308) 760-6544 or sgullion@sbps.net.  Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Student’s school, Scottsbluff Screenprinting.  Completed application forms need to be returned by November 8th.

There will also be a clinic this Sunday, November 8th, at 1:30 at Scottsbluff High School and you can bring or pick up and fill out registration form there as well.

