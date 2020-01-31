Big basketball weekend on the RRN

Sure it’s a big weekend with Super Bowl 54 on Sunday in Miami but before we even get to kickoff we will have wrapped up another big weekend of high school and WNCC basketball here on the Rural Radio Network.

Here’s a look at the schedule and matchups.

Tonight

G/B Rapid City Central at Scottsbluff…Both Scottsbluff teams already own wins over the Cobblers this season, winning Saturday afternoon games early in the year up at the Campbell County Invite in Gillette WY. The Lady Bearcats won their game over Central 53-43 while the boys won 62-49. It’s been a big week for the Scottsbluff boys team as both Jasiya DeOllos and Sabastian Harsh have made their college intentions known; DeOllos will play basketball at WNCC while Harsh accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play football at Wyoming.

The Scottsbluff girls 10-7 and sitting in 7th in Class B power points while the boys are now at 15-2 and sitting 3rd in power points behind Omaha Skutt and Hastings.

Coverage tonight will be radio only on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 5:15.

G/B Alliance at Gering…The Gering teams both got wins over Bayard at home on Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 65-44 victory. Chloey Fries led with 13 while Macey Boggs finished with 11. The win got Gering to 5-14 this season.

The boys game was much closer than expected with Gering surviving late with a 56-50 win. Bryce Sherrell threw down three big dunks (a fourth if you’re being really generous) and led all scorers with 19 points.

It’s been a struggle this year for the Alliance girls, they’ll enter at 0-15. Meanwhile for the Alliance boys it’s been another really nice season to this point; they’re record is 12-4 and they’re currently 5th in power points.

Doubleheader coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 for the TV side plus radio on KMOR 93.3 FM and streaming at KMORfm.com will start at around 5:15.

W/M Otero Junior College at WNCC…Will the Cougar women be tested? Right now the Lady Cougars sit at 19-1 and ranked No. 3 in the nation with a 17 game winning streak. They blew out Trinidad State on Tuesday night at home 89-47. Also on Tuesday it was Otero with a road win at NJC by the final of 89-61 as they improved to 17-3.

The men’s game figures to be hotly contested also. WNCC got a late bucket from Kalen Williams to complete a comeback in a 90-89 win over Trinidad on Tuesday at home. Teddy Allen scored 29 and the Husker commit continues to lead the JUCO ranks in scoring nationally. Otero suffered just their second loss of the season on Tuesday at NJC, falling 98-77. They’re currently 19-2 and entered the week ranked No. 7 in the country.

Doubleheader coverage with Chuck Schwartz will start at 5:15 on KOZY 101.3 FM and online at KOZYfm.com.

Saturday

G/B Scottsbluff at Rapid City Stevens…Scottsbluff will come off the Friday night games at home against Central and hit the road early for afternoon start times at Stevens High School. The Lady Raiders are one of the top teams in South Dakota at 11-1 on the season. Their only loss came in their last game, 58-40 to O’Gorman.

On the boys side for Stevens the record at 8-5.

It’s another long road trip for the Scottsbluff teams; so far this season both teams have hit the road to Gillette WY, Casper WY, Columbus, Cheyenne, Cheyenne again, Denver, and now Rapid City.

Coverage tomorrow from Stevens will start at 1:45 on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com.