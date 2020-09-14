class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484859 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | September 14, 2020
Big Ten still deciding fate of Season

UNDATED (AP) – The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come. The full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over two and half hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public. The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.

