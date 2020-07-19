Blue squads win Panhandle Prep games

It was a blue squad sweep on Friday night at Cougar Palace, taking home victories in the 2020 Panhandle Prep Girls and Boys All-Star Basketball games.

In the girls game it was the blue team using a big second quarter, in which they outscored the red team 24-13, on their way to a 60-51 win.

Harley Hiltibrand of Ogallala was named the game MVP with 10 points.

Blue 11 24 11 14 60

Red 11 13 8 16 51

B – Maddie Fornstrom-Pine Bluffs 11, Danielle Brow-Wheatland 4, Sophie Howad-Pine Bluffs 7, Jessica Whitebear-Bayard 4, Kaylee Wach-Ogallala 10, Dylan Sweeter-Pine Bluffs 4, Carli Wurdeman-Kimball 9, Dylan Sweeter-Pine Bluffs 4, Harley HIltibrand 10

R – Yara Garcia-Scottsbluff 10, Aubry Krentz-Scottsbluff 3, Dani Masterson-Torrington 9, Sierra Garrett-Gordon Rushville 4, Samantha HIll-Torrington 3, Juana Perez-Minatare 10, Jaedy Commins, Ogallala 10

In the boys matchup the Blue team got an MVP performance from Caeden Riley (Lingle Ft. Laramie), who scored 13 points while Jasiya DeOllos (Scottsbluff) finished with a team high 21 as they downed the red team 113-105.

Carter Brown (Ogallala) from the Red team led all scorers on the night with 36 points. Brown scored 30 in the first half.

B – Caeden Riley-Lingle Ft. Laramie 13, Jasiya DeOllos-Scottsbluff 21, Jackson Jones-Torrington 13, Braydn Palmer-Alliance 7, Tommy Watson-Sioux County 4, Tristan Hunter-Sioux County 12, Adam Kroeger-Ogallala 12, Joel Baker-Alliance 8, Sam Clarkson-Scottsbluff 10, Kaden Kindred-Alliance 7, Trevor Berry-Chadron 5

R – Carter Brown-Ogallala 36, Beau Hanks-KImball 8, Bryce Sherrell-Gering 10, Keaton Reichert-Mitchell 11, Justus Golding-Pine Bluffs 6, Cooper Heusman-Chadron 16, Wyatt Staufer-Lusk 1, Kolton Ebbers-Gering 2, Will Ackerman-Crawford 3

Three Point Contest winners- Kaylee Wach (Ogallala), Joel Baker (Alliance)

Dunk Contest winner- Cooper Heusman (Chadron)