Boys State Tennis brackets posted for Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance

The Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance boys tennis teams will be competing at the State Tournament coming up later this week in Lincoln.

The Championships will be held at the Wood Tennis Center on Thursday and Friday.

In No. 1 singles Alliance has the best of area players with Kirk Sanders as the #9 seed. Gering’s Mark Karpf earned a #10 seed while Scottsbluff’s Dawson Mohr is the #11 seed.

The Class B No. 1 singles bracket can be FOUND HERE.

At No. 2 singles it’s Gering’s Hunter Walker checking in as the #5 seed. Scottsbluff’s Kade Huck and Bryson Darveau are not seeded.

The Class B No. 2 singles bracket can be FOUND HERE.

In No. 1 doubles play all three schools have seeded teams; #8 Alliance (Chance Crowe/Devin Garcia), #10 Scottsbluff (Lincoln Frank/Porter Robbins), and #12 Gering (Dyson Dollarhide/Trent Davis).

The Class B No. 1 doubles bracket can be FOUND HERE.

And at No. 2 doubles Scottsbluff’s team of Aaron Schaff and Ethan Ramirez gets a #10 seed while the Gering team of David Karpf/Noah Moreno and the Alliance team of Tory Picket-Pin/Kysen Walker did not get seeded.

The Class B No. 2 doubles bracket can be FOUND HERE.

Players and teams would need to win either one or two matches, depending on whether they got a first round bye, to reach day two with the top eight places in each bracket medaling.