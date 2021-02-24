Boys Subdistrict basketball scoreboard

Here are the results from the Boys Subdistrict basketball tournament from the region from Tuesday night.
B-8 at Alliance
- Alliance 49, Sidney 44…top seed Bulldogs win the title behind 23 points from Caeson Clarke. Alliance has wrapped up the no. 1 seed in the Class B round of 16 for a district final this Saturday. Sidney will also qualify for a district final, they were led in scoring by Sawyer Dickman’s 23.
C1-12 at Ogallala
- Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
- Ogallala 59, Gordon-Rushville 36
C2-12 at Bridgeport
- Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
- Bayard 55, Hemingford 46
D1-12 at Grant
- Perkins County 64, Garden County 45
- Leyton 48, Morrill 43
D2-12 at Hay Springs
- Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22
- Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18
D2-11 at South Platte
- Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
- South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34
D2-10 at Mullen
- Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
- Paxton 58, Hyannis 37