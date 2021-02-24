Boys Subdistrict basketball scoreboard

Here are the results from the Boys Subdistrict basketball tournament from the region from Tuesday night.

B-8 at Alliance

Alliance 49, Sidney 44…top seed Bulldogs win the title behind 23 points from Caeson Clarke. Alliance has wrapped up the no. 1 seed in the Class B round of 16 for a district final this Saturday. Sidney will also qualify for a district final, they were led in scoring by Sawyer Dickman’s 23.

C1-12 at Ogallala

Mitchell 48, Chadron 34

Ogallala 59, Gordon-Rushville 36

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27

Bayard 55, Hemingford 46

D1-12 at Grant

Perkins County 64, Garden County 45

Leyton 48, Morrill 43

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22

Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18

D2-11 at South Platte

Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34

D2-10 at Mullen