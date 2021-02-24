class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Boys Subdistrict basketball scoreboard

BY Chris Cottrell | February 24, 2021
Here are the results from the Boys Subdistrict basketball tournament from the region from Tuesday night.

B-8 at Alliance

  • Alliance 49, Sidney 44…top seed Bulldogs win the title behind 23 points from Caeson Clarke. Alliance has wrapped up the no. 1 seed in the Class B round of 16 for a district final this Saturday. Sidney will also qualify for a district final, they were led in scoring by Sawyer Dickman’s 23.

C1-12 at Ogallala

  • Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
  • Ogallala 59, Gordon-Rushville 36

C2-12 at Bridgeport

  • Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
  • Bayard 55, Hemingford 46

D1-12 at Grant

  • Perkins County 64, Garden County 45
  • Leyton 48, Morrill 43

D2-12 at Hay Springs

  • Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22
  • Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18

D2-11 at South Platte

  • Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
  • South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34

D2-10 at Mullen

  • Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
  • Paxton 58, Hyannis 37
