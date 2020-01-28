class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436568 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Bradley Looks To Leave NU

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 28, 2020
NU Running Back Jaylin Bradley-Photo Courtesy Huskers.com

Another Nebraska football player is looking for greener pastures. Running back Jaylin Bradley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to numerous media outlets. Bradley was a member of NU’s 2017 recruiting class after a record-breaking career at Bellevue West, where he rushed for almost 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns his senior season. Once he got to Lincoln however, he failed to live up to the hype and had just 26 carriers the last three years. Bradly redshirted in 2018 and saw very limited action this past season for head coach Scott Frost.

