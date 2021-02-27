Bridgeport boys advance to state with OT win over Oakland-Craig

The Bridgeport boys basketball team will be in Lincoln for the State Basketball tournament after a 56-46 overtime win over Oakland-Craig in the NSAA Class C2-3 District Final at Kearney Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs, who improve to 23-2, led nearly the entire game, building a 11-6 lead after the first quarter and a 27-22 lead at halftime. The Knights however, closed in the fourth quarter, event taking a lead late in the fourth quarter.

Bridgeport though was dominate in the overtime stanza, outscoring Oakland-Craig, 12-2 to post the 56-46 win.

Seedings for the state tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 10th, will be announced next week.

The Bridgeport girls also qualified for the state tournament, which begins this Wednesday (March 3rd). It’s the first time since 1989 that both Bridgeport teams will be in Lincoln for the state tournament.

We will have coverage of all of Bridgeport’s games on 93.3 FM KMOR, starting with the girls game on Wednesday, March 3rd at 12:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The Lady Bulldogs will play Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln Southeast High School.