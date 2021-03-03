Bridgeport routs Lourdes Central Catholic

Playing in their first state tournament game since 2010 the Bridgeport girls showed no nerves in their C2 round one opener today as the ran past Lourdes Central Catholic with relative ease, winning 66-48 at Lincoln Southeast High School.

A key spot in the game came in the third quarter when 6’2 sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl picked up her fourth foul and the Knights made it a two point game. But then Freshman Brooklyn Mohrman stepped up with two huge three pointers and she scored 10 points in the quarter as Bridgeport ran away with it.

Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl along with Mohrman each scored 16 points in the win. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with 14 and also in double figures was Sydney Nein with 10 points.

Bridgeport’s defense caused total chaos for Lourdes Central Catholic as they turned the ball over (unofficially) 27 times on the day.

It was Bridgeport’s first win at the state tournament since 1989.

The Lady Bulldogs will play in the state semifinals tomorrow night at 5:15 mountain time against top seed Crofton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

We’ll have coverage on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com starting at 5 pm MT.