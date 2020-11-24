Bridgeport well represented on C2-6 District Football selections

The Bridgeport Bulldogs finished the season at 7-2 with an appearance in the C2 State Playoffs. On Monday when the All-District selections were announced the Bulldogs were front and center with plenty of postseason accolades.

C2-6 First Team Offense

Braeden Stull, SO, Bridgeport

Anthony Staman, SR, Bridgeport

Cole Faessler, SR, Bridgeport

Ryan Bernhardt, JR, Chase County

Chase Rowley, SR, Chase County

Harley Bayne, SR, Gordon-Rushville

Carter Anderson, SO, Gordon-Rushville

Sage Young, SR, Hershey

Cooper Hill, FR, Hershey

Jackson Roberts, FR, St. Pat’s

Trayton White, SR, St. Pat’s

Justin Schroll, JR, St. Pat’s

Chris Williams, SR, Valentine

Brysen Limbach, SR, Valentine

C2-6 First Team Defense

Cade Loomis, SR, Bridgeport

Brady Newkirk, SR, Bridgeport

Josh Warren, SR, Bridgeport

Kenyan Biesecker, SR, Chase County

Dawson Mollendor, SO, Chase County

Cade Goings, SO, Gordon-Rushville

Elijah Jackson, SR, Gordon-Rushville

Eli McConnell, SR, Hershey

Jack Heiss, JR, St. Pat’s

Joseph Heirigs, SR, St. Pat’s

William Moats, SO, St. Pat’s

Alex Davies, SR, St. Pat’s

Ryan O’Kief, SR, Valentine

Hank Lancaster, SR, Valentine

Ashton Lurz, SO, Valentine

Honorable Mention

Jake Wallesen, SR, Bridgeport

Damien Bell, SR, Bridgeport

Braxten Swires, JR, Bridgeport

Kason Loomis, SO, Bridgeport

Kade Anderson, SO, Chase County

Carter Liebbrandt, SO, Chase County

Colby Nickless, JR, Chase County

Jaret Peterson, FR, Chase County

Tegan Snyder, JR, Gordon-Rushville

Jace Nelson, SO, Gordon-Rushville

Logan Daringer, JR, Gordon-Rushville

Mac Ballard, SR, Gordon-Rushville

Austin Hoelscher, SR, Hershey

Sam Scholz, SO, St. Pat’s

Teegan Sonneman, JR, St. Pat’s

Landon Nichols, JR, St. Pat’s

Logan Mayhew, SO, Valentine

Jonah Perrett, SR, Valentine

Kenny Shelbourn, SR, Valentine