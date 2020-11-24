Bridgeport well represented on C2-6 District Football selections

The Bridgeport Bulldogs finished the season at 7-2 with an appearance in the C2 State Playoffs. On Monday when the All-District selections were announced the Bulldogs were front and center with plenty of postseason accolades.
C2-6 First Team Offense
Braeden Stull, SO, Bridgeport
Anthony Staman, SR, Bridgeport
Cole Faessler, SR, Bridgeport
Ryan Bernhardt, JR, Chase County
Chase Rowley, SR, Chase County
Harley Bayne, SR, Gordon-Rushville
Carter Anderson, SO, Gordon-Rushville
Sage Young, SR, Hershey
Cooper Hill, FR, Hershey
Jackson Roberts, FR, St. Pat’s
Trayton White, SR, St. Pat’s
Justin Schroll, JR, St. Pat’s
Chris Williams, SR, Valentine
Brysen Limbach, SR, Valentine
C2-6 First Team Defense
Cade Loomis, SR, Bridgeport
Brady Newkirk, SR, Bridgeport
Josh Warren, SR, Bridgeport
Kenyan Biesecker, SR, Chase County
Dawson Mollendor, SO, Chase County
Cade Goings, SO, Gordon-Rushville
Elijah Jackson, SR, Gordon-Rushville
Eli McConnell, SR, Hershey
Jack Heiss, JR, St. Pat’s
Joseph Heirigs, SR, St. Pat’s
William Moats, SO, St. Pat’s
Alex Davies, SR, St. Pat’s
Ryan O’Kief, SR, Valentine
Hank Lancaster, SR, Valentine
Ashton Lurz, SO, Valentine
Honorable Mention
Jake Wallesen, SR, Bridgeport
Damien Bell, SR, Bridgeport
Braxten Swires, JR, Bridgeport
Kason Loomis, SO, Bridgeport
Kade Anderson, SO, Chase County
Carter Liebbrandt, SO, Chase County
Colby Nickless, JR, Chase County
Jaret Peterson, FR, Chase County
Tegan Snyder, JR, Gordon-Rushville
Jace Nelson, SO, Gordon-Rushville
Logan Daringer, JR, Gordon-Rushville
Mac Ballard, SR, Gordon-Rushville
Austin Hoelscher, SR, Hershey
Sam Scholz, SO, St. Pat’s
Teegan Sonneman, JR, St. Pat’s
Landon Nichols, JR, St. Pat’s
Logan Mayhew, SO, Valentine
Jonah Perrett, SR, Valentine
Kenny Shelbourn, SR, Valentine