Burgoyne named to Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame

Four-time All-America bowler Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea was announced as the third member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday, April 7. Burgoyne joins volleyball star Jordan Larson and volleyball head coach Terry Pettit as the first three members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class to be announced.

Burgoyne achieved the pinnacle of success at Nebraska both individually and as a member of dominant Husker teams. The Big Red bowlers won 27 tournament titles in Burgoyne’s career while finishing in the top three at the NCAA Championships in each of her four seasons. Nebraska captured back-to-back NCAA titles in 2004 and 2005, the first two years bowling was an NCAA sport.

A native of Newport, Minn., Burgoyne played a key role in Nebraska’s second NCAA title, as she was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2005 NCAA Bowling Championships. In leading the Huskers to their second straight national championship, Burgoyne posted an average of 251.75, which still stands as the highest average in the history of the NCAA Bowling Championships.

In addition to that prestigious honor, Burgoyne capped her career by being named the National Collegiate Bowler of the Year as a senior in 2007. She captured six individual event titles at Nebraska and was a four-time member of Team USA.

The remaining three student-athletes in the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be announced individually on the official Nebraska Athletics Twitter account (@Huskers) and on Huskers.com.