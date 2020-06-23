Busy offseason continues for Husker baseball

Lincoln-Things continue to go well on the recruiting front for the Nebraska baseball program. On Monday three instate players announced their commitments to head coach Will Boldt. The biggest signee is Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and former Texas A&M signee, infielder Max Anderson from Millard West. The Huskers also received pledges from 2021 Norris pitcher/outfielder CJ Hood and 2023 Beatrice pitcher/infielder Tucker Timmerman.